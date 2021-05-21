newsbreak-logo
Arvest Gift of $50,000 Supports Innovation at The Bakery

uafs.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced a $50,000 gift from Arvest Bank this Friday, May 21, 2021, which will support the university’s strategic investments at The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith. In recognition of the gift, UAFS will name the entrance of its new space in honor of the bank.

news.uafs.edu
