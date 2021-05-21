Arvest Gift of $50,000 Supports Innovation at The Bakery

The University of Toronto and the Ontario Waterpower Association have partnered in the development of a new curriculum focused on waterpower. As the world strives for decarbonization, the energy supply is in transition and waterpower is uniquely positioned to support this change. As the oldest form of low carbon energy, waterpower’s role is becoming even more important. The energy transition is demanding more flexibility to support other renewable technologies, upgrading of aging infrastructure that not only supports the electricity grid but is imperative for integrated water management in supporting flood mitigation, navigation and recreation. There are exciting opportunities with new energy storage facilities and investment in small waterpower at the distribution level. The challenges with climate change and balancing water resources are many, but waterpower stations are suited to tackle these challenges, embedded in communities and ecosystems across Canada.