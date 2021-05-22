newsbreak-logo
Bacon Academy takes ECC Div. II girls' lacrosse title

By Mike DiMauro
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru5ZR_0a7Zojy100
Montville´s Addie Concascia (14) fights to keep control of the ball against Bacon´s Sarah Newton (2) and Skylar Gustavsen (3) during the ECC Division II girls´ lacrosse game on Friday at Montville High School. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

Montville — How special was this? Not long after it ended, a Bacon Academy player grabbed a phone and took a picture of the scoreboard.

It was historic for the Bobcats on Friday night, the first outright division title in the history of the girls' lacrosse program. Bacon, which endured a 5-11 season two years ago and a two-week COVID pause earlier this year, defeated Montville 19-9 to earn the Eastern Connecticut Conference Div. II title.

"Obviously, it's great for the program," Bacon coach Chris Faulkner said. "Two years ago, all the juniors and seniors we have now got some valuable playing time. It's paying off now."

Skylar Gustavsen scored seven goals and Joely Stella added six for the Bobcats (11-3, 9-0).

"I remember (in 2019) we played a really hard schedule and I don't think we were ready for it," Faulkner said, alluding to a slate featuring St. Joseph, Avon and Farmington. "But you learn a lot."

Both Bacon programs are the ECC Div. II champs this season. The boys' defeated Stonington earlier this week, signifying the rise of the sport in Colchester.

"It starts with our youth programs," Faulkner said. "And now at the high school, we are reaping the rewards."

The boys' program also had a two-week COVID pause the first week of the season.

Faulkner, whose team defeated Montville in Colchester earlier this season, admitted to some pregame nerves. It happens on historic nights.

"We knew coming into this game that Montville had improved," he said. "We'd seen some of their games. You can see it. But we know we've gotten better, too."

Lily Tomczik scored four goals for Montville (11-4, 9-2), who cut an early deficit to 8-6 late in the first half. Montville played its biggest game of the year without two key starters, however.

"Whatever could happen this week happened," Montville coach Nicole McComic said. "It's tough because this was a big game. But we're a newer program and I think it's great that we got to play in a game like this. It's a sign of things to come."

Both teams will play in the ECC Div. II Tournament next week.

