Editorial Cartoonist

Editorial cartoonists work on the opinion desk. Similar to opinion columnists, they prompt public debate by expressing informed viewpoints on relevant issues, but they express these opinions through artwork rather than through writing. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for editorial cartoonists to start in summer of fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.

ReligionStanly News & Press

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just give me the truth

Truth has been in the news. Truth, as I was taught by conservative parents and by the Bible, is essential to all human relationships. My father, a businessman, was the most honest man I’ve ever known, alongside my husband. But now truth is not truth, according to some. How has...
PoliticsIdaho State Journal

Truth and honesty not allowed

I typically just read these letters to the editor, but while reading Mr. Bevan's post, I was confused as to why his passion for American Democracy didn't include rants about the democrats. Mr. Bevan claims that he disagrees with being brainwashed, and says "any sane and reasonable person should have come to there senses." To show that we ALL need to come to our senses, I decided to rewrite the post and just change a few words. My Title - Untruths and Dishonesty ALLOWED.
Facebookrrobserver.com

Editorial: What makes a journalist?

Having a blog or posting to social media does not make you a journalist. Bloggers do not adhere to the ethical standard journalists do when it comes to conveying information. Many pieces written by bloggers can be skewed with unreliable information. It is no secret that you can find statistics...
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Editorial light on the facts

Regarding the Journal Star's May 5 editorial on Superintendent Steve Joel's salary ("Joel provides consistency to LPS"), if the editorial was written to convince us that Mr. Joel has earned his over-$1,000-per-day compensation, it would seem that less subjective observations and more measurable criteria could have been cited. If the...
KidsCaledonian Record-News

Editorial: Poisoning Kids

This week Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan led a bipartisan group of 44 Attorneys General across the country asking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to abandon his planned launch of Instagram Kids - for children under the age of 13. The letter (which we’re publishing in full, with annotations) outlines all...
Kidsmyclintonnews.com

Guest Editorial: Concerns for Children

As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (SCAAP), we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing over 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (over 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of the health, safety and well-being of the children and families under our care and advocacy umbrella. We take our oath of service seriously and will always “educate, advocate and agitate” for children.
ElectionsWVNews

Dutchess letter

If you believe in voter suppression of any kind, you need to leave and live in a third-world country or a communist country. Many people don’t vote, but, by golly, they have the right to!. If you believe minimum wage is enough, then your self-worth is even less. If you...
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

These laws are necessary

Again, the debate returns over just how much protection LGBTQ citizens deserve. The Equality Act passed the House of Representatives some weeks ago, but faces a very uncertain future in the Senate due to extreme lack of support on the Republican side. Congress will likely pick it up in the next month or two, deciding millions of Americans’ fate. June is LGBTQ Pride Month; what a great gift passage of these new protections would be for so many Americans.
Women's Healthtucson.com

Letter: Abortion Controversy

As the abortion issue was settled by the Supreme Court in Roe vs Wade, it would seem the logical outcome of any abortion would be settled by the two people who conceived the child. Yet, many abortion foes who seek to “save” the life of a child or children, turn a blind eye to the support and raising of this infant as they consider their work done and glow in the fact they have “saved” a human life. My suggestion is as part of a pro life anti-abortion group(s), you must also take responsibility for its raising and support until adulthood and not condemn it to a life of neglect and abuse. As you try to prohibit legal abortion, you will also be legally responsible for the upbringing and financial support of the child, since it was your choice to interfere in a private matter between the parents and their physician; i.e., a legally binding document signed at the time you join a anti-abortion group.
MinoritiesWesterly Sun

Letter: Restorative justice should be considered

I was disappointed to see a photo on thewesterlysun.com this morning of the high school student who was the victim of a racist slur on social media accompanied by the headline, “Connecticut student’s arrest for racist post sparks free speech debate.” My immediate impression was that the photo of the black student was the perpetrator of the hate speech. This is a completely false and misleading lead to the story. Not until I read the photo caption in fine print did I realize that the photo was of the victim, not the perpetrator.
Youtubebccatholic.ca

This is how freedoms are lost

I crashed a softball game the other night, along with some other illegal spectators. The game was underway and an elderly man and woman, fully masked, were seated in the stands taking in the action. Suddenly a representative of one of the teams approached them and sheepishly told them they weren’t allowed to be there – COVID regulations and all.
PoliticsSt. Cloud Times

Voting rights are justice enacted and shouldn't be curtailed

Life is a never-ending story of learning and changing. We are not living fully if we are not continually changing as we learn. One of the most difficult of life’s lessons is that we can choose our response to stimuli. Either consciously or subconsciously, we respond. The difficulty is slowing down enough to choose.
Small Businessthesfnews.com

Greed Is Greed People!

UNITED STATES—Oh, America it seems so many of us are driven by greed. Yes, you heard my correct, greed one of the seven deadly sins. When I refer to greed I’m not referring to stuff, I’m referring to money. Sometimes it seems people will do any and everything to have more money or to hold onto the money they have. It begs a large question: why? It could be the direct result that we live in a capitalist country where money dictates a ton of our behavior, where we can go, what we can do and who we can do it with.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Silence is complicity

America is not – and has never been – a place where liberty and justice for all of its citizens has ever been more than an ideal. And even this most basic of ideals is not shared by all. We have a moral duty to step up and make things...
ReligionDaily Inter Lake

Conservative church needs to engage in political issues

Most conservative churches refuse to engage in so-called political issues. Are protecting the unborn, marriage, or religious liberty political issues – or have they entered the political arena because the church refused to engage them?. The word church (ekklesia) means “those who are the called-out ones.” St. Paul says they...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?

Former President Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, when the social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the high-profile case. The decision likely to stir up strong feelings no matter which way it goes. If the board rules...