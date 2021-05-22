Editorial Cartoonist

As the abortion issue was settled by the Supreme Court in Roe vs Wade, it would seem the logical outcome of any abortion would be settled by the two people who conceived the child. Yet, many abortion foes who seek to “save” the life of a child or children, turn a blind eye to the support and raising of this infant as they consider their work done and glow in the fact they have “saved” a human life. My suggestion is as part of a pro life anti-abortion group(s), you must also take responsibility for its raising and support until adulthood and not condemn it to a life of neglect and abuse. As you try to prohibit legal abortion, you will also be legally responsible for the upbringing and financial support of the child, since it was your choice to interfere in a private matter between the parents and their physician; i.e., a legally binding document signed at the time you join a anti-abortion group.