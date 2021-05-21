newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Shanti Emerson: Life turns on our conversations

By Shanti Emerson
Union
 1 day ago

Every day we have conversations, some interesting and fresh, but mostly pretty mundane. One of the miracles of human existence is speech. All we do is blow air and move our tongues and lips, and voila, we can express anything. Add tones, and we express different emotions. Such coloring happens automatically. With the addition of facial expressions and body language, conversations become even more real and interesting.

www.theunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converse#Gay Marriage#Emotions#Empathy#Facial Expressions#Friends#Things#Grief#Relationships#Express Anger#Subjects#Crucial Conversations#Understanding#Family#Active Listening#Breakups#Body Language#Add Tones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

An Emerson Essay Helped Me Change My Life

Before you read this article, lock yourself away. If the room you’re in is inhabited, leave it. If the television is on, turn it off. And that phone you love so much? Don’t so much as look at it. Why?. Because you need to hear you. At least, that’s what...
ReligionDesiring God

The Missing Conversation in Our Accountability

When a history of secret sin is suddenly revealed in the life of a Christian leader, the results are catastrophic. Families and victims are devastated, ministries are destroyed, and the reputation of the Lord Jesus is maligned. Unfortunately, what we see in a public failure is often repeated dozens of times in situations much closer to home. As we try to make sense of a ministry collapse, we’re prone to ask how it is possible that accountability was avoided for so long. Why does accountability seem, so often, to fail?
KidsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Nathan Payne: Weighing the hard conversations with our children

Nothing can prepare a parent to deliver news to our children we know will cause them pain and fear. And the past year has provided more than a lifetime of those awful moments. In fact, it was our fear of our 10-year-old son’s fear that gave us pause. My wife,...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Uninterrupted conversations lead to monologues

Dear Amy: My husband maintains that when a person is speaking, we should remain completely silent until the speaker stops, and then wait two extra beats, to make sure the person who is speaking is not just taking a breath. The trouble is that when we do this, his friends...
Celebrationscostaricantimes.com

Feeling Beyond Memory On Mother’s Day

For all those women and men whose mothers have died, for all the women who could not have children, and for all the children whose mothers didn’t want to have them, I second a columnist and mother who wrote:. “The world has enough suffering in it without inventing a holiday...
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: Regarding our conversation

Today, when we say that a person is a good conversationalist, we generally mean that they are good with words, and able to talk with other people. Some might be surprised to learn that this is not always what the word, “conversation,” meant. The English word “conversation,” comes to us,...
Societybootsandsabers.com

Cultural erosion of individualism is destroying our way of life

One of the most annoying, and damaging, aspects of our 21st-century American culture is the erosion of social boundaries. Aggravated by social media, our culture of rugged individualism and respect for independent thought is shifting into one dominated by busybodies, bullies, and wannabe tyrants. It is a culture that drives the expansion of government as busybodies find their way into power over our lives. If we want to shrink our government, we must start with our culture.
RelationshipsThrive Global

Making Peace with Change

“Is he happy?” the mother of a young man in spirit asked me. As I waited for her son, Jason, to answer, an indescribable sense of peace filled me. I felt in harmony with everything (and heard beautiful music in the distance). The feeling of love was almost overwhelming. “Your son isn’t happy,” I said, and her eyes widened with alarm. I quickly added, “He has something even better. He has peace.”
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: ‘Conversational narcissist’ husband has something he’d like to add

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: I have a “conversational narcissist” husband. Whenever I begin speaking about something — my day, something I read, a conversation I had, etc. — instead of asking any follow-up questions, my husband jumps right in with, “Wow my day was …," “Yeah, I just read about …," “I just spoke with …” He never asks me questions. And I mean never.
ReligionAugusta Free Press

Dharma Ocean explains Maitri: Making friends with ourselves in Buddhism

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. This is adapted from a podcast of a talk given by Dr. Reggie Ray, Director of Dharma Ocean Foundation, at the Blazing Mountain Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado. Maitri is a Sanskrit word which means “friend,” as well as acting in a...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Faith Matters: Grief observed and hope affirmed

The destruction of human life by other human beings is occurring all over the world as well as our own country, states and neighborhoods. Atrocities are happening within the context of the impact of a global pandemic and long-standing racial hostilities. These antagonisms are expressed on individual, systemic, institutional and structural levels. They burden us all and suppress human flourishing.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Talking to yourself: a good antidote to loneliness – or the sign of a real problem?

“We should probably go out now,” I say to Danny as I vegetate in front of the TV. “Yeah, we should, but I can’t be arsed,” Danny replies, sitting in an identical pose. “C’mon, we need the exercise; can’t sit here all day,” I insist. “Well, we can ’cause that’s what we did yesterday and the day before,” he answers. “Exactly! That’s why we have to go. C’mon!” I yell. “God! Fine, then!” he shouts back.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Alchemy of Love for Better Relationships

At best, what we commonly call love is often unhealthy. At worst, it's derived from our base needs and conditioning. Transforming unhealthy love takes work because it requires understanding one's own mind and putting someone else first. The path to healthy love often begins with taking a mindful approach to...
KidsThrive Global

Parenting Introverted Children

We live in a society that promotes and pushes getting yourself ‘out there’ through avenues like; the school environment, sports, family life, work cultures, networking groups etc., and yet through various studies conducted over the years, it is suggested that introverts make up at least 50% of the population and yet introverted character traits are still not really accepted in society and can be viewed as abnormal. In addition, many children can be mistaken for having depression or being anxious and this is just not the case. We have been taught that to be successful parents and raise happy children, they should be sociable, outgoing, have large groups of friends and like the same activities as other children do. So, if we find ourselves parenting introverted children, we might do things like; quickly jumping in and try to ‘help’ their social lives, talking for them, make excuses for their quietness, expressing what they are thinking on their behalf, arrange group play dates, push them into clubs etc. all with the good intention to try and ‘get them out’ of this introversion. A better tact would be to start appreciating their individual talents, strengths and noteworthy qualities and expressing to them how incredibly valued they are as individuals.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Surprising Emotion Evoked by Bullies and Abusers

Surprise and startle are often triggered by unexpected situations, including abuse and bullying. Surprise and startle interrupt us and clear our consciousness to direct attention to whatever triggered the emotion. As an interpersonal strategy, abusers and those who bully employ surprise-startle to evoke uncertainty and fear in others. With surprise...
RelationshipsThought Catalog

If You Notice Any Of These 5 Things, The Friendship Is Probably Toxic

Good friendships can bring out the best in us. They can allow even the shyest among us to open up, be ourselves, and be understood. Toxic friendships, on the contrary, can leave us confused, hurt, and exhausted. As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized the value of surrounding myself with friendships...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Indy100

The 7 questions that will reveal if someone is a narcissist

While the term narcissist is often thrown around freely, many individuals aren’t aware narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is classified as a mental health disorder. Like many mental health disorders, narcism isn’t black and white. Some characteristics might be obvious, but others can be extremely subtle. But how do you diagnose...
ReligionThrive Global

Power of Thought

Most of us have no idea how powerful our minds/thoughts are, which is not some new idea. It is not some fufu kind of thing, nor is it some New Age thing. It is natural and has been taught by all the great teachers from the beginning of teaching. A...