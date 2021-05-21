Shanti Emerson: Life turns on our conversations

We live in a society that promotes and pushes getting yourself ‘out there’ through avenues like; the school environment, sports, family life, work cultures, networking groups etc., and yet through various studies conducted over the years, it is suggested that introverts make up at least 50% of the population and yet introverted character traits are still not really accepted in society and can be viewed as abnormal. In addition, many children can be mistaken for having depression or being anxious and this is just not the case. We have been taught that to be successful parents and raise happy children, they should be sociable, outgoing, have large groups of friends and like the same activities as other children do. So, if we find ourselves parenting introverted children, we might do things like; quickly jumping in and try to ‘help’ their social lives, talking for them, make excuses for their quietness, expressing what they are thinking on their behalf, arrange group play dates, push them into clubs etc. all with the good intention to try and ‘get them out’ of this introversion. A better tact would be to start appreciating their individual talents, strengths and noteworthy qualities and expressing to them how incredibly valued they are as individuals.