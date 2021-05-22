newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nicole Ari Parker among four cast in NBC's At That Age drama pilot

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

Parker, Brad James, Jade Eschete and Adrian Holmes will join Sinqua Walls, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Christian Keyes in the ensemble drama pilot exploring an African-American family’s legacy.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Keyes
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
Person
Sinqua Walls
Person
Brad James
Person
Adrian Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Ari#Family Drama#Nbc#African American#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Star Momo Rodriguez Reveals Impact of Personal Loss on Tearful, Shocking Season 3 Episode (Exclusive)

As fans gear up for the Season 3 finale of Mayans M.C. on FX, they were left with quite an emotional turn of events following Episode 9. While it shouldn't come as a shock to fans the twists and turns series creator Elgin James and his writers bring to the table to keep everyone on their toes, however, this ending was not something anyone expected. During an interview with PopCulture.com, Momo Rodriguez revealed the very real emotion he felt and brought to his character Steve before that traumatic scene that left fans' jaws on the floor. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 9.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Dangerous Moms' Based on Spanish Format

The show is based on the Spanish series “Señoras del (h)AMPA.” The series is described as an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. The story becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Fox Picks Up Comedy Series ‘Pivoting’ Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q

Fox has given a series order to the half-hour comedy “Pivoting” starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, the network said Monday. The single-camera comedy, written by “2 Broke Girls” and “The Conners” alum Liz Astrof, follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short and in a desperate attempt to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.
TV SeriesDeadline

NBC Looks To Break Pilot Cycle As Projects Including Demi Lovato’s ‘Hungry’ & ‘Night Court’ Could Land Midseason Pickups Or Be Rolled Into 2022-23 Season

It’s seven years since then-Fox chief Kevin Reilly declared “RIP pilot season”. Today, NBC chiefs Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick were the latest top broadcast executives to declare the traditional cycle dead with the network looking to replace it with a “52-week scheduling mindset”. Rovner, who is Chairman, Entertainment Content,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

This Is Us: Season Six to End the NBC Family Drama Series

The Pearson family is saying goodbye next year. Multiple sources have confirmed that This Is Us will end with the upcoming sixth season on the NBC network. A family drama, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Perrineau Scares Up Epix Role, Love Life Casting and More

Two Lost vets are staging a frightening reunion: Harold Perrineau, who portrayed Michael Dawson on the ABC drama, has been cast in Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series From, which reteams him with Lost director/executive producer Jack Bender, our sister site Deadline reports. The show is about a town in middle...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

ABC Drama Pilot ‘Epic’ Adds Sarah Hyland to Cast

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) is rejoining the ABC family. According to Deadline, Hyland has been cast in the upcoming fairytale pilot Epic for the network. Epic, according to Deadline, is set to be an anthology series following classic fairytales that are retold for a modern audience. The series comes from the minds behind past ABC fairytale drama Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz (producer, Lost) and Edward Kitsis (writer, Tron: Legacy).
TV & Videoslaughingplace.com

Newcomer Rolando Chusan Cast In ABC Pilot “Promised Land”

Newcoming actor Rolando Chusan has reportedly been cast alongside John Ortiz, Andres Velez, and Katya Martin in the new ABC drama pilot, Promised Land. The show, written by Matt Lopez, is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Chusan will...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

'Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph in Apple Comedy Series

The series was ordered at Apple in March. It follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly. More...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Future of former Home and Away star's new TV show remains uncertain

Home and Away actress Rebecca Breeds's Silence of the Lambs prequel series Clarice could switch platforms for season 2. Deadline reports that negotiations are ongoing for the CBS killer drama to move over to streaming service Paramount+, while the network's other two titles, SEAL Team and Evil, have already been confirmed for relocation ahead of seasons 4 and 2 respectively.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series

Viewers interested in seeing the upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular 1984-1992 NBC sitcom Night Court with original series star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch can rest easy if they haven't heard anything yet about the possibility of getting a green light. Declaring the traditional pilot cycle dead and buried and adopting a more "52-week scheduling mindset," NBC executives Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick presented the network's fall schedule while emphasizing that they're now in the business of handing out series orders or pilot pick-ups year-round- for example, some projects could receive an order now for the 2021/22 midseason or looked at for the 2022/23 season. "The unique circumstances of this year have made us relook at how we approach the traditional broadcast pilot season and I really think it's going to benefit all of us," Rovner explained. "Rather than competing each year with other networks for the best directors, best actors, and best writing staff all in the same small window, we're now going to be able to take the time to make the best show, period." This means that pilots such as Night Court as well as Demi Lovato's food issues comedy Hungry and more remain in active consideration.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Fox Orders Drama Series 'Accused' From 'House' Creator, 'Homeland' Duo

The series, titled “Accused,” is based on the BBC series of the same name that aired from 2010-2012. The Fox version is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 broadcast season. More from Variety. Yaya DaCosta to Exit 'Chicago Med', Will Star in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'. Fox...