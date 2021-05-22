Nicole Ari Parker among four cast in NBC's At That Age drama pilot

The Pearson family is saying goodbye next year. Multiple sources have confirmed that This Is Us will end with the upcoming sixth season on the NBC network. A family drama, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).