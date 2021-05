When I was early in my mental health journey 40 years ago, I would journal as a means of self-expression and to let out all of the post-adolescent angst that was pent up inside. These feelings were a result of having a mental health challenge which was eventually diagnosed as bipolar disorder type 1 with psychotic features. During these days, I had no one to talk to about what I was going through, with the exception of the counselors and psychiatrists who attempted to help me manage my condition. And I had little, if any, interest in speaking to them.