Sports Reporter

As a kid growing up in the ’80s just outside London, my life revolved around soccer. (Except of course it didn’t, because it was called football. But that’s not an argument I expect to win here, so soccer it is.) Soccer was what was on my bedroom walls, what I thought about in class, what I played during school breaks and what I did on the weekend. My team was Tottenham Hotspur, which, at the time, was a successful, almost glamorous club from North London. They won domestic and European trophies in 1981, 1982 and 1984. I was an impressionable, soccer-mad boy back then, so my fate was sealed. It helped that my next-door neighbor supported them, too: He was a year older than me, so automatically cool. Tottenham it was, and has remained ever since.