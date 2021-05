Divorce is one of the most stressful life experiences that a person can go through. Adults have a difficult enough time coping with divorce, but children who do not fully understand the situation can have an even harder time coping with the huge changes that come with divorce. Children often feel as if their entire world is changing when their parents divorce, and they may react with mood or behavioral issues, which can be both frustrating and saddening for parents. While you cannot change the way that your child feels, you can teach them healthy ways of coping with their feelings.