It is rare that the words of the Clash enter the travel conversation, but “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” is likely to become one of the pertinent questions of this coming summer. With the green list currently so short, and the amber list encompassing most of the European countries – including Italy, France, Greece and Spain – you would normally consider for a holiday in July or August, there is a considerable temptation to ignore the official advice (and the basic rule of traffic lights), and accelerate “on amber”. But is this reasonable behaviour? Here are the pros and cons.