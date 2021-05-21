newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Hundreds of Dead Fish Found in Lower Madison River

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana fisheries biologists are investigating after hundreds of fish were found dead in a stretch of the lower Madison River south of Three Forks, the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday. The cause of the deaths have not been determined. The first dead fish...

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Three Forks, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Trout#Wildlife Biologists#Mont#Dead Fish Found#Ap#Anglers#Montana Fisheries#Boats#Walking#Deaths#Beartrap Canyon#Lower Madison River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Lost hiker rescued near Saddle Peak on Sunday

A hiker who became disoriented due to darkness and snow covering the trail was rescued Sunday night near Saddle Peak. According to a press release, on Sunday, May 16th at approximately 10:07 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Bozeman responded to a request for assistance from a lost hiker near Saddle Peak. The hiker was trying to return to Middle Cottonwood trailhead but reported being lost. The hiker called 911 then remained stationary to aid in the rescue.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Salt Lake Tribune

Sarah Vowell: Bozeman has big-city problems, but it may not get big-city help

Bozeman, Montana. — “Isn’t it beautiful?” asked the stranger veering toward me on the bridge. By Montana standards, Bozeman Creek is actually a humdrum little drip. I had paused crossing the bridge because a crow had just dumped a gnawed mouse carcass into the water. But hearing the dreamy catch in the woman’s voice, I looked up from the furry portent of death floating downstream and answered, “Sort of?”
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.