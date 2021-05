If you were to look at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard on Saturday morning, you would see a familiar name: Phil Mickelson. No surprise there. At least not initially. Phil is no stranger to major success, after all. But take a look at the calendar, and you’ll see that year is 2021. Phil is 50 going on 51. He’s fallen to 115th in the world and dabbles on the Champions Tour now. His Friday 69 made him one of six golfers all time to lead a major in four different decades. Four. Different. Decades.