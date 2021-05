From the front porch of her Buck Hill Drive house, Yana Mintz watched a small plane drift even with the pines. She immediately called 911. “I knew something was wrong,” said Mintz, who often watches planes buzz over her Socastee home just a few miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport. “And then you just seen it keep dropping. … It was going down. You could tell. … I just said, ‘Oh my God, no.’"