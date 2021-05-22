newsbreak-logo
Twitch Launches a Dedicated Hot Tubs Category for Streamers

By Simon Batt
makeuseof.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch residents have been debating over "hot tub streams" and whether they're allowed on the platform in recent months. Now, the company has made its stance known and added a dedicated category for them. Twitch's Acceptance of Hot Tub Streams. In case you haven't dug deep into the world of...

www.makeuseof.com
