No firm date for border reopening
Ontario’s solicitor general says the provincial boundary with Manitoba will reopen on June 2, but not without adding that the closure could be extended. In an emailed statement to the Miner, a spokesperson for Sylvia Jones said the province has the power to extend the current ban on inter-provincial travel in 14-day increments. The border closure is separate from the province’s current stay-at-home order, which is also slated to be lifted on June 2.www.kenoraminerandnews.com