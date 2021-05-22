bandaged bandit
An individual dubbed the “bandaged bandit” by the FBI is believed to have robbed multiple banks, convenience stores and gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs, federal officials said Friday.www.nbcchicago.com
An individual dubbed the “bandaged bandit” by the FBI is believed to have robbed multiple banks, convenience stores and gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs, federal officials said Friday.www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.