An individual dubbed the “bandaged bandit” by the FBI is believed to have robbed multiple banks, convenience stores and gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs, federal officials said Friday.

Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Man Charged With Attempted Carjacking, Assault in Loop

A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking two women with a rifle Thursday in the Loop before being confronted by police. Torey Jones, 29, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

15-Year-Old Killed in Lawndale Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side. About 11:50 p.m., Dajon Gater was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

1 Man Killed, 2 Injured in Washington Park Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and two other men sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said. At approximately 7:26 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, the three men were standing on a sidewalk when people in a grey Jeep and blue Acura SUV fired shots, striking the victims, according to law enforcement.
Joliet, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Boy Found Dead Behind Joliet Laundromat

A boy was found shot and killed behind a laundromat in Joliet Saturday morning, according to authorities. At approximately 4:54 a.m. at the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat, located at 606 E. Cass St., police said officers and fire officials found a boy who appeared to have been shot in the chest and abdomen.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Man Critically Injured in Stevenson Expressway Shooting: Police

A 35-year-old man sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Stevenson Expressway, authorities said. The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. on the interstate near Pulaski Road. The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Additional information about what led up to...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Toddler Finds Gun in Sofa, Accidentally Shoots Young Sister

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a gun that had been hidden between sofa cushions by a family friend, Florida authorities said Saturday. The girl was in “exceptionally" critical condition, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at a news conference. After the girl was shot, three...
Justice, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

FBI Employee Accused of Storing Classified Documents at Home

An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of sensitive government documents,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Firefighters Rescue Teen After 40-Foot Shaft Fall

Chicago firefighters rescued a 17-year-old boy who fell about 40 feet down an air shaft early Friday, authorities said. The teen initially was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition following the rescue that took two hours, Deputy District Fire Chief Dennis Carbonneau said. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 2 Critically Hurt in Humboldt Park Crash

One woman was killed and two others critically injured in a crash late Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About 11:50 p.m., a blue Hyundai Elantra struck a light post in the 4500 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Fake Vaccine Cards: Warnings Issued as CDC Guidelines Change

With many wondering whether or not COVID vaccine cards will be required as proof of vaccination now that masking guidelines have changed, concerns over fake vaccine cards are rising. Searches for the fraudulent cards have risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance to...
Wayne County, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

9-Year-Old Girl at Center of Amber Alert Found Safe

The 9-year-old southern Illinois girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities said late Friday. Alli Matthews was unharmed and place into protective custody, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The suspect in her abduction, Teresa Hill, was apprehended. Additional details weren't immediately available.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

6-Year-Old Chicago Boy Recovers After Being Shot in the Head

A 6-year-old Chicago boy is walking and talking again six months after he was shot in the head inside his Far South Side home. Claeron Williams was sitting on a couch with father and playing on an iPad when shots rang out on the evening of Nov. 16. After three surgeries and having a shunt implanted in his head, the 6-year-old was released from LaRabida Children's Hospital.
Chicago, ILNY Daily News

Man with ‘F--k You’ forehead tattoo in court ... again

An Illinois man with a tattoo reading “F--k you” found himself in court again Monday, according to the Smoking Gun, which identified the suspect as 45-year-old Angel Schettini. Schettini was reportedly slated to appear before a judge in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton on burglary charges. The crime site found...