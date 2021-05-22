Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Texas' top elections official, to resign after Senate takes no action on her confirmation
Gov. Greg Abbott will end a second consecutive legislative session without a secretary of state. Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state’s top elections official, has notified the governor she would be stepping down from her post, which she was appointed to in August 2019, according to a press release from her office. Her resignation is effective May 31 — the last day of the legislation session.www.expressnews.com