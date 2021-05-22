Federal Prison Guards Admit To Filing False Records During Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide
Two former prison guards who were on duty the morning Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted Friday to falsely claiming they’d performed rounds in his section of the Manhattan federal detention center where he was being held, according to an agreement filed in federal court Friday afternoon, almost two years after the accused sex trafficker hanged himself and jail staff were blamed for failing to check in on him regularly.www.forbes.com