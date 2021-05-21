I Didn’t Know Anything About Screenwriting Or Filmmaking When I Started – Van Ditthavong

It’s bound to create an argument if anyone decides to say that one actor or another wasn’t as important as they believed themselves to be on any given show since some people might have the idea of defending those that could be named. Some actors tend to think a little too highly of themselves at times and develop the bad habit of thinking that they’re worth more than they’re already getting paid, or confident that they don’t need the show that’s been keeping their popularity at a certain level and feel the need to leave. The sad part is that those that have left the shows that have helped them out have often found that life is a little harder when the fame they thought they deserved isn’t bound to be granted to them anywhere else. In some cases, those actors that have been fired have discovered that while they might still be able to get work, it’s nowhere near as great as they thought it would be. The thing about this is that some actors are great on the shows that allowed their fame to skyrocket, but once they leave those shows they find out that their fame doesn’t extend as far as they believed it did.