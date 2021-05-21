newsbreak-logo
I Didn’t Know Anything About Screenwriting Or Filmmaking When I Started – Van Ditthavong

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Courage: From the moment that you told your wife you wanted to be a filmmaker, what immediate changes did you make in your life?. Van Ditthavong, Filmmaker/Photographer: In terms of craft or trying to understand, it was reading and studying everything I could about about writing, about how it’s structured or how people format and just the basics of things. I kind of took it as my own way of making my own school of like I want to learn, this is interesting. I just can’t write on a napkin or legal pad. I just wanted to see that…I guess I could but I didn’t…so the changes I made was really making a commitment to trying to get better at it. It wasn’t a thing like I said This is going to be a career, it was a thing that was like I just wanted to do it. I didn’t know if it was even going to be something feasible, that didn’t even cross my mind. It just gave me something that I could wake up and do and challenge myself and I just never reached a point where I was frustrated enough to quit…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

