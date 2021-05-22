The SAPD seized a gun from an anti masker who flipped out at a market
A subject entered the El Toro Market and was asked to put on a mask by store management. The subject refused, produced a handgun and pointed it at the employee. Store security responded, however the subject fled the scene prior to police officers’ arrival. Through investigative leads, the suspect was identified. A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence and the firearm used during the commission of the crime was recovered by SAPD police officers.newsantaana.com