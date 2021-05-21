newsbreak-logo
Jail remodel construction continues

By CHELSEA WEEKS News Editor
CNHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has begun to remodel the Amos G. Ward Detention Facility. The $3.4 million project, awarded to Miller-Tippens Construction Company, is broken down into three phases. Phase one consists of moving the evidence room. Phase two consists of renovating the booking area and kitchen. Phase three consists of building two...

www.cnhi.com
State
Oklahoma State
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Fire department requests funds for needed remodel, expansion

Rapid City Fire Station 1 may finally get an overdue remodel and expansion, if the council decides to dedicate $10 million toward the project. Fire chief Jason Culberson requested half of the $20 million in surplus funds from the Rapid City Council during a May 10 special meeting. He said...
Congress & Courtsriviera-maya-news.com

Judge grants Cancun Riu Hotel continued construction permit

Cancun, Q.R. — Construction for the Riu Hotel and Resorts in Cancun has been given the go-ahead after obtaining a new judicial order. The Eighteenth Collegiate Court based in Mexico City granted the hotel chain a new environmental guarantee to continue with the construction of its hotel in Punta Nizuc.
Politicsyoursun.com

Public Works Department gets a new home

VENICE — More than 10 years of planning came to fruition this week with the ribbon-cutting for the city’s new Public Works facility — also known as the former police station. Staff moved into the renovated facility last week but made it official with the ceremony and tours of the...
Albany, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Downtown Albany projects funded

Two downtown Albany projects will get off the ground after years of waiting thanks to a financial boost from the Albany Revitalization Area. The redevelopment of the St. Francis Hotel, being spearheaded by developer Marc Manley, and the Wells Fargo building, by Gerding Cos. Inc., are part of the ARA's efforts to eliminate blight from downtown.
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

West Fargo considers changes to incentives for business remodels

WEST FARGO — Some additional guidelines for business owners hoping to receive a tax exemption for increased value due to a remodeling will soon be in place. In February, the City Commission requested that Economic Development Director Lauren Orchard examine the city's ordinance that allowed a five-year tax exemption for business remodeling projects that increased the property's value by at least $45,000.
Real Estatehawaiirealestatesearch.com

Maui Real Estate Construction Permits

Question: I have a house in Maui Meadows and I'm thinking of putting new cabinets and counter top in my kitchen, do I need to get permits for this?. Great question. There is large-spread misunderstanding as to what must be permitted work when doing improvements to properties on the the County of Maui. As always, our strong advice is to consult with licensed professionals (general contractors, electricians), building planners, the County's Planning Department, architects, and others, as needed. The Planning Department shares Aloha with citizenry and is incredibly helpful - contact them directly at (808) 270-7735 with questions. Additionally, please refer to Chapter 16.26B, as referencing to the Building Code - click here to view. Pasting the pertinent part of said code's section 105 below; in addition to item number 7 please also note item number 19.
Lawtherealdeal.com

Regalia association scores $18M settlement in construction defects lawsuit

The Regalia condo association settled its lawsuit alleging a slew of construction and design defects and building code violations at the luxury oceanfront tower for $17.5 million. In 2018, the Regalia on the Ocean Condominium Association sued the developers, architect, general contractor and subcontractors over alleged flaws such as improperly...
Warwick, MARecorder

Warwick Selectboard, fire chief talk continued station construction

WARWICK — Selectboard members met with Fire Chief Joe Larson this week to discuss how to move forward with ongoing construction work on the new Fire Station off of Route 78. Speaking during a Selectboard meeting, Town Coordinator David Young said he has been unsuccessful in finding a construction supervisor to volunteer to oversee the project. After the town took ownership of the building from the Warwick Firemen’s Association through an Annual Town Meeting vote, members of the Fire Department who had been leading construction efforts stepped back. As a town-owned construction project, prevailing wage, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, procurement standards and other legal parameters apply.
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Commissioners moving ahead on courthouse remodeling project

The Cherokee County Commissioners agreed on a concept with GH2 Architects LLC for the courthouse entrance remodeling project during a May 17 meeting. Tyler Wallace, associate principal with GH2 Architects LLC, said they have a survey of the front of the courthouse. “We have some floor plans, some concepts, and...
Jacksonville, ARcityofjacksonville.net

District Court at City Hall Due to Remodel

District Court at City Hall Due to Remodel Stating the week of May 17th, 2021. All District Court sessions will be held in the Jacksonville City Hall Council Chambers located at 1 Municipal Dr. Jacksonville, AR 72076. All Fines and Payments will still be processed at the District Court Admin...
Rockbridge County, VAwsvaonline.com

Jail superintendent goes to jail

The former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail will spend over four years in federal prison for charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption. The Department of Justice announced that John Marshall Higgins was sentenced yesterday to 51 months in prison. According to court documents, the...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Kearney contractor carving niche in additions, remodels

KEARNEY — As home prices rise — driven by intense demand, low inventories and price spikes in building materials — Kearney contractor Ben Kinnison is carving a niche in the building industry that he sees as right for the times. “Lumber and material prices are higher, so it’s a better...
Trafficmountainviewtoday.ca

Money moved to cover two Olds intersection projects' costs

OLDS — Council has approved a plan to move money from one intersection improvement project to another, due to increased costs in one case and fewer in the other. The two projects are installation of traffic signals, as well as left and right turning signals at 70th Avenue at Highway 27 and a traffic roundabout to be installed at the intersection of 68th Street and Highway 2A.
Bedford County, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Events permit plan studied

An early draft of a proposed temporary special events permit application is being reviewed by Bedford County commissioners. The proposal is being pushed by several commissioners, primarily as a reaction to horse races and concerts being held at a farm, zoned for agricultural uses, on Anderton Road in far northern Bedford County. Several wrecks, including one fatality, have been caused by intoxicated drivers leaving the venue.
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

Developer will buy Tyrone property slated for sports complex, reassess potential use

May 21, 2021 - St. Pete's LLC has formally withdrawn plans to build a sports complex and apartments at 1501 72nd St. N. The company is considering other options that would be allowed under existing zoning and future land use map categories, according to a May 19 update on the city of St. Petersburg's website. Les Porter, president of Porter Development, which wanted to develop the project, told the St. Pete Catalyst Friday morning that he plans to buy the property and then reassess development options. "After spending two years of due diligence on this property, we are confident in the quality of the real estate we are purchasing," Porter said. The site formerly was occupied by Raytheon, an aerospace and defense firm that has been cleaning up groundwater contamination on site. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in February to back the project, despite fierce opposition from some neighbors. Forward Pinellas, a countywide land use and transportation planning agency, voted in March against recommending approval of the plan to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.
Fort Laramie, WYTorrington Telegram

Public Notice No. 7820

Notice of Final Payment is hereby given that on or after July 1, 2021 final payment will be made by the Town of Fort Laramie for and on accounts related to the contract project TOWN OF FORT LARAMIE: Phase II – Wastewater Lagoon Improvements (Contract #284-019B-18). The Town of Fort...
Ganado, TXjacksonconews.com

Ganado approves DPS contract

By Darlene Tise, Contributing Writer Ganado City Council members approved a contract offered by the Texas Department of Public Safety to accommodate Chapter 706 of the Texas Transportation Code at the May 11 meeting. With the contract, the City’s Municipal Court has a new tool for anyone who does not take care of a citation in a timely manner.
Public Safetystlouiscnr.com

Theft-Proof Your Construction Site

Submitted by: Schmersahl Treloar & Co. Construction site theft is an expensive, growing concern. Costs rise as contractors lose building materials, tools and equipment and liability insurance premiums rise. Often those losses are passed on to customers. Sites are especially vulnerable to theft, both by on-site workers and by criminals...