Flooding disrupts business along Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi

It is going to be a damp through tomorrow. There is a Flash Flood Watch through today at 6 PM. There will be some on and off showers today and even into the overnight hours. There is a frontal system draped through South Mississippi, and it is keeping us quite humid and unsettled. Keep your rain gear handy because you will likely need it. Once the front passes to our South around the middle of the day Thursday, we will get a dip in the dew point temperatures making it feel less humid. We will also see a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the overnight hours. Mainly though, we’ll dry out! Friday through the weekend look sunny, dry and warm to even hot.