Biloxi, MS

Flooding disrupts business along Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi

WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high winds and coastal flooding are more than just a nuisance for those who make their living on or near the water. The consistent floodwaters from Back Bay have caused Yul’s Place to shut down three days in a row.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Back Bay#Nuisance#Extreme Weather#Popp S Ferry Causeway#Yul S Place
