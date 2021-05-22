Flooding disrupts business along Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River will expire AT Noon CDT today. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.