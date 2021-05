In today’s column I will be sharing with you one of the quickest and easiest bread recipes I have ever encountered; but first, I want to share a quick story with you. One of the great things about developing a reputation as a “foodie” is that people want to share their favorite food experiences with you. We have some good friends who have some roots in Owensboro, KY, and the topic of Owensboro came up while eating dinner with them a couple years ago. Being the foodie that I am, I asked if they liked burgoo. Owensboro is known to be a hotbed of burgoo, and it’s one of the foods I have never tried. They said the next time they were in Owensboro they would pick some up for me so I could try it. Fast forward two years and by-golly they personally delivered some authentic burgoo from Owensboro to my office. I put it in the fridge and decided to give it a try the next day for lunch.