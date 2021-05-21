Families return to their homes to survey damage in Gaza

For twelve hours, Omar Abu al-Ouf, 17, clung to the body of his dead sister as they lay pinned under a patchwork of concrete floors, ceilings and walls that had collapsed on top of them.In the mangled debris above him, his neighbour was also alive but suspended upside down between the snarls of steel and brick walls.Just a few metres away his father, Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf, one of the most senior doctors in Gaza, who was handling the coronavirus crisis, had been crushed to death.The celebrated medic was killed alongside 12 other members of his extended family, as the several-storey...