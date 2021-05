After landing five-star quarterbacks in the 2019 class (Spencer Rattler) and 2021 (Caleb Williams), the Oklahoma Sooners will be looking to follow the trend in 2023. For the class of 2023, Lincoln Riley and the offensive staff have their sights set on one particular quarterback in Los Alamitos’ Malachi Nelson. The top prospect in the state of California and No. 2 quarterback in the country has been linked to Oklahoma quite a bit. In 2020, Nelson threw for over 1,500 yards with 23 touchdowns on just 115 pass attempts. He can also run a bit his game is more winning from the pocket and pushing the ball downfield.