Lighting starts three new Gila National Forest fires, including one near monument

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON .A passing upper level trough will again help generate a bout of enhanced winds Monday afternoon. While wind speeds will be much less than Sunday, they will still be strong enough that when combined with very low RH values, critical fire weather conditions will occur. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111 AND 112 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112 generally along and west of the Rio Grande. * WIND...West-northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.