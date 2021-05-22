Yuba County to begin road improvements

Two road improvement projects are set to begin in Yuba County in the coming weeks aimed at improving overall pedestrian safety along roadways in Linda and Olivehurst.

The projects will focus on North Beale Road and 11th Avenue near Yuba Gardens and will see a total of $10 million worth of improvements made.

Stevan Campbell, principal engineer for Yuba County Public Works, said the North Beale Road project is the second phase of road improvement work along the stretch in Linda. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist safety, the $7.86 million project aims to beautify a corridor where approximately 25 businesses are located.

“Phase II of North Beale Road will see new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic islands, bicycle lanes, and bicycle detectors,” Campbell said. “This stretch will also get enhanced lighting with new LED street lights. There will also be dedicated bus pull-outs, which will improve traffic flow.”

Work is expected to break ground in early June, though residents in the area might already be seeing some activity by partner utility companies. The first phase was completed in February 2019 and saw curb, gutter, sidewalk and storm drain infrastructure installed along Lindhurst Avenue to the Hammonton-Smartsville Road intersection.

The 11th Avenue project in Olivehurst, expected to cost $2.16 million, will address recommendations from the Safe Routes to School coalition, which is focused on making streets around schools safer for walking and biking.

“The 11th Avenue project between Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road will directly improve pedestrian and bicyclist route — specifically for students traveling to Yuba Gardens School,” Campbell said. “This stretch of road will also see new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, driveway connections, and shared roadway bicycle markings.”

The work is expected to begin within the next week or so.

Campbell said the county is working to award the North Beale Road project to low bidder Lamon Construction out of Yuba City. The project is expected to be completed next spring. Western Engineering is in charge of the 11th Avenue project and is expected to complete work this fall.

“Motorists and pedestrians should keep in mind that they may experience delays, and we recommend taking alternate routes if possible,” said Brett Poliquin, associate engineer for Yuba County Public Works. “We ask that they proceed with caution and drive slow with increased awareness for the safety of the workers.”