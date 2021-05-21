How to Bake Pizza Dough

If you always time your Costco runs to coincide with lunch or dinner so you have an excuse to buy one of the store's chicken bakes, here's an easy alternative — you can learn how to make your own right at home using just five ingredients. As a matter of fact, if you have an air fryer, you can whip up a batch of four in roughly 20 minutes, or about 30 minutes if you use a standard oven. "Costco cooks their chicken bakes in a 600-degree commercial convection oven, [which makes] the exact results difficult to obtain at home. However, the air fryer comes closest," says recipe developer Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen.