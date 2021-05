BOUNTIFUL — Construction started this week on a major extension of one of Northern Utah's most popular trails. On Wednesday, Davis County began work on what will ultimately be a 55-mile expansion of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail as it runs through the Northern Utah county. The first phase of construction involves a 16-mile extension, all through U.S. Forest Service land, from Mueller Park Canyon in Bountiful all the way south to a point meeting the trail as it runs through Salt Lake City.