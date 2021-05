The Rocket City Trash Pandas finally get to play a home game at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. First pitch against the Tennessee Smokies is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game is already sold out, and 7,500 fans are expected to fill the facility off I-565. Fans will have other opportunities to see games this week. The Trash Pandas and Smokies have night games Wednesday-Saturday starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 2:35 p.m.