In preparation for the release of their upcoming dance-pop song “Butter," the BTS members have debuted new hair colors and the colorful array is perfect for summer. New "Butter" portraits of all seven members were added to the BTS Global Official Fanclub early this morning, showing off their new 'dos. The most dramatic hair transformations in this new era appear to belong to RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Despite saying he wouldn't go back to pink late last year, RM, once again, currently sports a cotton candy pink wash in his hair. He tweeted some recent photos of himself and his dog, casually showing off the new look.