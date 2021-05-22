Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Yuba County

Cal Fire announced it will be suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Yuba, Nevada and Placer counties due to the increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region.

The suspension will take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, May 24, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have responded to 2,038 wildfires. Despite the suspension of outdoor burning of landscape debris, Cal Fire is asking residents to take time to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their homes and any outbuildings on their property, and to be prepared to evacuate if the time comes.