Automotive recalls happen far more often than you might think. Big ones, like the seemingly endless Takata airbag recall and Volkswagen's Dieselgate fiasco tend to make national news headlines. But the truth is, vehicle recall notices are issued all the time for all kinds of safety concerns, from the major to the very minor. It doesn't matter if you bought your vehicle new or used, or if you bought it recently or have owned it for years -- if there's an open recall on your car, truck or SUV, you're entitled to a repair.