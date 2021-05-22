'Jack of all trades' St. Clair city clerk retires

On a typical day on the job, Cathy Seys may drive around St. Clair for an hour with a radio that collects information from water meters. She may prepare utility and water bills, put together materials for an upcoming city council meeting and send a notice to residents reminding them not to mow grass clippings into the streets.

As city clerk of St. Clair, a town of 870 people, Seys runs most operations in the city and has a lot more responsibilities than a typical city clerk. She calls the role a “jack of all trades.”

After nearly four decades, Seys is retiring from this role later this month.

While she is typically the only employee in city hall, the building was full of family and community members Friday evening who gathered to share stories and celebrate a woman who has supported the town through multiple floods, a neighborhood development and the creation of the city park.

“She does all the behind-the-scenes stuff,” said incoming city clerk Stefanie Janeke. “She does everything.”

Colleagues say she makes the job look easy and is always happy to help with any task thrown her way. She knows everyone in the community and is the person people call when they need help.

“Whenever you want something done, she just does it,” said Bill Fitzloff, the city fire chief for the past 32 years.

Seys and Fitzloff joke they could write a book about some of the requests Seys gets. She was once called because someone found a possum in their windowsill and she helped direct them to public utilities.

“Little things that needed to be done, she’d take care of,” said Deb McCollum, a public works employee. “She has a kind heart and will bend over backwards for you.”

When Seys began as St. Clair city clerk in 1983, she was working part-time out of her house and taking care of her young daughter. Back then she used a typewriter and mimeograph, a copying machine that forces ink through a stencil onto paper. She became full-time city clerk about five years later when her job merged with the town treasurer position. Seys upgraded to an office in city hall and started doing the city’s billing and accounts payable.

Mayor Marvin More said Seys is his go-to person for anything he needs to know.

“It’s amazing how much she knows about this town,” he said.

Seys has done a lot for St. Clair over the years but community members say her biggest contribution was the work she did during two heavy floods that hit the community.

During the 2010 and 2016 floods, Seys led a lot of the relief efforts. She fielded resources and information, worked to get the city aid from FEMA, helped bring in port-a-potties and find places for people to shower after St. Clair lost its sewer services.

The night the flooding began in September 2016, Mayor More knocked on Sey’s door at 1 a.m. because he needed her help with the flooding. The two didn’t sleep for the next 48 hours as they led efforts to evacuate people from their homes in boats and keep everything going.

“She was my right hand man,” More said.

Community members say Sey’s work during these floods was critical and did not go unnoticed.

Seys is part of a generation of local small town city clerks from communities including Mapleton, Good Thunder and Amboy. These clerks held their roles for more than 30 years and Seys is the last of them to retire. The women are still close, and got together Thursday to celebrate Seys’ retirement.

After she steps down from the role on May 28, Seys plans to spend more time with her five grandchildren. She was asked to babysit in early June and is excited to be able to help out more. She’s also hoping to pursue more of her hobbies. She’s an artist who loves painting and drawing and is known for her bow hunting skills.

While her time as city clerk is over, she will still live in the town she’s supported for 38 years.

“One good thing to our benefit is that she will still be around and can still be a resource,” More said.