newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Women United honors Jordan as Woman of the Year at gala

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks83M_0a7Zk7Yw00
Buy Now Dr. Sandra Jordan, center, USC Aiken's chancellor, was recognized as the Woman of the Year during the 5th annual Women United Gala on Friday night. Also pictured are United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers, left, and Women United Chair Stephanie Franklin. Submitted photo

After being praised for her leadership, courage and ability, Dr. Sandra Jordan received the Woman of the Year award during the Women United Gala on Friday night.

Women United Chair Stephanie Franklin made the presentation to Jordan, who will retire as USC Aiken’s chancellor at the end of June.

She will leave “a legacy of greatness that will be difficult to match,” Franklin said.

Jordan is the fourth person and the first woman to serve as the school’s chancellor. Her tenure began in July 2012.

In addition to bringing national recognition to USC Aiken, which has “achieved top rankings in almost every category,” Jordan has “expanded the impact of the university to help foster strategic corporate partnerships while creating avenues for high school students to excel,” Franklin said.

Jordan also was the Women United Gala’s keynote speaker.

In April, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce honored Jordan as its Woman of the Year.

She was the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year in 2019.

Also during Friday evening’s event, Women United awarded five grants that had total value of $20,200.

The recipients were Helping Hands, Area Churches Together Serving, the Salvation Army of Aiken, Mental Health America of Aiken County/Nurture Home and the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.

Helping Hands will use its $6,500 grant to expand the job readiness program Level Up that it offers through a partnership with the Columbia Urban League.

Area Churches Together Serving will use its $5,000 grant to help fund its expanded food assistance program.

Mental Health America of Aiken County/Nurture Home will use its $4,300 grant to open a food pantry for people in need with mental health issues.

The Salvation Army will use its $3,500 grant to provide rental assistance to people leaving its shelter who have secured housing and completed a financial stability program.

The Cumbee Center will use its $900 grant to purchase luggage for women and children coming into its shelter.

Women United is affiliated with the United Way of Aiken County.

The organization’s mission is to improve the health, safety, education and economic status of Aiken County’s women and children.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
1K+
Followers
224
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Keynote Speaker#Legacy#The Woman Of The Year#Usc Aiken#The Aiken Standard#The Salvation Army#The Columbia Urban League#Area Churches#The United Way#Women United Gala#Dr Sandra Jordan#National Recognition#April#June#July#Greatness#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Charities
Related
Aiken County, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Big Mo reopens, starts seventh decade in Aiken County

MONETTA — One of Aiken County's biggest small-town attractions is back in business, following a 14-month shutdown. The Monetta Drive-In Theater, largely known as "The Big Mo," opened for business Friday evening, welcoming hundreds of customers for the first time since March 2020, when COVID-19 crept into South Carolina and precautions slapped down entertainment venues around the state.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

Today's events for May 15

The 18th annual Aiken Horsepower Spring Fling Show and Shine car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Aiken Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive. There will be food and music. General admission is free to the public and open to all ages. For more information, visit aikenhorsepower.com.
Aiken County, SCpalmettobella.com

The Martha Schofield School | A History

Of all the schools in Aiken County, none has had such a long and interesting history of growth and evolution as Schofield School. Martha Schofield, a Quaker from Pennsylvania, came to Aiken from the coast of South Carolina, where she had been teaching the children of newly freed slaves after the end of the Civil War. She chose to come to Aiken because of her fragile health — at the time Aiken had a reputation as a healthy place to live. After a couple of years in Aiken working for the Freedmen’s Bureau, Schofield opened her own school in 1868. Her first school was a small wood-frame building.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

New Food Lion marks opening in Aiken County

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. unveils proposals to create affordable housing and provide dwellings for a growing workforce. Kemp talks about state budget during visit to Augusta. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Augusta was one of the Georgia governor's stops on a tour to talk about the Peach State's budget. Learn...
Aiken County, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

'She is all heart': Aiken County teacher honored for over 50 years of service

Not many people can say they've spent over half a century teaching children. One Aiken teacher was recognized by the S.C. House of Representatives Friday for doing just that. Melanie Driscoll, J.D. Lever Elementary School teacher, was surprised Friday morning when she walked into the cafeteria. Waiting in the room were many of her students, faculty members, TV news reporters and S.C. State Rep. Bill Taylor.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

Aiken Senior Life Services partners with Meals on Wheels

Aiken Senior Life Services, a nonprofit organization that provides meals, transportation and social interaction to older adults in Aiken County has partnered with Meals on Wheels America to serve more local seniors in need of nutrition. Founded in 1954 by a small group of citizens in Philadelphia, Meals on Wheels...
Aiken County, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Bruce's Field buzzing with activity as Aiken Charity Horse Shows return

After a yearlong hiatus, the Aiken Charity Horse Shows are back, with hundreds of hunters and jumpers scheduled to compete this month. On Friday, the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field was buzzing with activity: Handfuls of horses could be seen at at time – some being lunged, some leaping over jumps, some chomping at grass waving in the wind – as golf carts, often with dogs in tow, rumbled across the sprawling complex.
Aiken County, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

S.C. farmers market program for seniors returns to Aiken

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which assists low-income seniors with their produce needs, returns to Aiken County this summer. Aiken County seniors who are aged 60 or older, possess a South Carolina driver's license or state-issued ID, and meet the income limit may qualify for a $25 coupon to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmers markets this summer, according to an Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency release.
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

Aiken County schools announce 2021-22 Stars of Public Education winners

The Aiken County Public School District announced its 2021-22 Stars of Public Education honorees, including Teachers of the Year, First Year Teachers of the Year, Giving Even More (GEM) winners, Assistant Principals of the Year, and Principals of the Year. This group of outstanding individuals will be honored during the...