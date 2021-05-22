Women United honors Jordan as Woman of the Year at gala

Buy Now Dr. Sandra Jordan, center, USC Aiken's chancellor, was recognized as the Woman of the Year during the 5th annual Women United Gala on Friday night. Also pictured are United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers, left, and Women United Chair Stephanie Franklin. Submitted photo

After being praised for her leadership, courage and ability, Dr. Sandra Jordan received the Woman of the Year award during the Women United Gala on Friday night.

Women United Chair Stephanie Franklin made the presentation to Jordan, who will retire as USC Aiken’s chancellor at the end of June.

She will leave “a legacy of greatness that will be difficult to match,” Franklin said.

Jordan is the fourth person and the first woman to serve as the school’s chancellor. Her tenure began in July 2012.

In addition to bringing national recognition to USC Aiken, which has “achieved top rankings in almost every category,” Jordan has “expanded the impact of the university to help foster strategic corporate partnerships while creating avenues for high school students to excel,” Franklin said.

Jordan also was the Women United Gala’s keynote speaker.

In April, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce honored Jordan as its Woman of the Year.

She was the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year in 2019.

Also during Friday evening’s event, Women United awarded five grants that had total value of $20,200.

The recipients were Helping Hands, Area Churches Together Serving, the Salvation Army of Aiken, Mental Health America of Aiken County/Nurture Home and the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.

Helping Hands will use its $6,500 grant to expand the job readiness program Level Up that it offers through a partnership with the Columbia Urban League.

Area Churches Together Serving will use its $5,000 grant to help fund its expanded food assistance program.

Mental Health America of Aiken County/Nurture Home will use its $4,300 grant to open a food pantry for people in need with mental health issues.

The Salvation Army will use its $3,500 grant to provide rental assistance to people leaving its shelter who have secured housing and completed a financial stability program.

The Cumbee Center will use its $900 grant to purchase luggage for women and children coming into its shelter.

Women United is affiliated with the United Way of Aiken County.

The organization’s mission is to improve the health, safety, education and economic status of Aiken County’s women and children.