Smithfield, RI

Girls lacrosse: St. Lawrence ties school mark with 9 goals in Chariho victory

Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Emily St. Lawrence tied a school record with nine goals as Chariho High downed Smithfield, 19-4, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Friday. Mollie Dyer established the record in 2019 with nine goals in a 16-10 win against Mount St. Charles. St. Lawrence leads the Chargers in goals this season with 32.

