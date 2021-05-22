newsbreak-logo
Westerly, RI

Weekapaug Yacht Club planning new facility

By Dale P. Faulkner Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

WESTERLY — The Weekapaug Yacht Club plans to replace its decades-old clubhouse with a new one that meets current flood and building code standards. The existing 3,100-square-foot clubhouse, at 25 Spray Rock Road, was built in 1955 after Hurricane Carol destroyed the predecessor building in 1954. Two additions were constructed in the 1960s, according to the club's lawyer, William Nardone, who discussed the proposed project with the Planning Board on Tuesday. The site has been used by the club since its establishment in 1893, according to an application filed with the Planning Board.

www.thewesterlysun.com
