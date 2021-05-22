Weekapaug Yacht Club planning new facility

WESTERLY — It's not such a great idea to have the same individuals serve on multiple town boards and commissions at the same time, members of the Town Council are saying. On Monday, the council discussed changing its bylaws to add a provision that would prohibit the practice of the council appointing individuals to serve on more than one board or commission at a time. The council appoints individuals to serve on municipal boards and commissions. The appointments by the full council follow an application process and interviews conducted by the council's appointments subcommittee which recommends individuals to fill vacant slots on boards and commissions.