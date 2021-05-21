From The Star's Mailbag: No Memorial Day parade, ceremony

The Indianola Memorial Day Parade and Military Honors Ceremony hosted by the Indianola American Legion Post 165 will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st. The parade will feature floats, marching units, businesses, and other groups, and all are invited to participate in the parade to remember and honor those who have died in active military service. Those spectating the parade are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue, or wave flags along the route. The parade line-up begins at 9:30am on 1st Street by the Indianola Fire Department and will start at 10am, ending at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery. By order of the Indianola Fire Chief, candy is not allowed at this parade and cannot be handed out or thrown during the parade route. A military honors cemetery will follow the parade at the cemetery, including with the Honor Guard raising the flag, Taps and a three-volley rifle salute, will be held near the United State Flag.