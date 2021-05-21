newsbreak-logo
Festival

From The Star's Mailbag: No Memorial Day parade, ceremony

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day 2021 will be a little back to normal, but certainly not like previous years. There will be no parade, but the American Legion will be putting flags on Veteran’s graves this year. There will be no official ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial, but we ask that you all take a few minutes over Memorial Day weekend to think about all our veterans, fly your flag, and visit a cemetery where you may have a veteran relative resting.

