The automotive aftermarket industry is a genuinely massive business. There are literally thousands of companies that offer parts for everything from your typical hatchback on up to the most extreme supercars. When it comes to off-roading however, the name American Expedition Vehicles is well known for a good reason. AEV has been modifying and providing parts for Jeeps and other off-road products since the late 1990s, and has more recently helped the likes of Chevrolet develop their Colorado ZR2 pickup truck. The ZR2 isn’t the only mid-sizer to benefit from AEV’s engineers however, as they’ve just rolled out the 2.5-inch AEV DualSport RT Suspension for the Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel.