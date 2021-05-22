Why Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Was ‘Almost Disappointed’ After Learning About The Marvel Movie
Each Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is important in terms of expanding the film franchise’s mythology, but the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is significant for an additional reason. Much like how 2018’s Black Panther was the MCU’s first Black-led move, Shang-Chi is the first MCU installment starring an Asian lead, with Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu bringing the title character to life. However, before he was cast as Shang-Chi, Liu was actually almost disappointed that the martial arts extraordinaire was being brought to the big screen.www.cinemablend.com