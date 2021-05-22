Why Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Was ‘Almost Disappointed’ After Learning About The Marvel Movie

Marvel Studio's Phase 4 may not be up to a good start as Shang Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals might not be getting released in China. In a report on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 movies, the CCTV6 China Movie Channel aired a list of the U.S. release dates for eight of the ten scheduled titles but conspicuously left out "Eternals" and "Shang-Chi." The channel is under the jurisdiction of China's powerful propaganda department, which has the final word on what films and TV shows are approved for release in the country. Shang Chi and The Eternals' omission from the report could be an indication that something about them is troubling Chinese officials and holding up approval.