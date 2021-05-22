Mickelson, Oosthuizen share 1-shot lead after Round 2 at PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead at 5-under par following Round 2 of the PGA Championship from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Mickelson birdied five of his final eight holes early Friday to shoot a 3-under 69 and take the clubhouse lead. The 50-year-old is looking to become the oldest major championship winner ever; with his piece of the lead after Day 2, he's the second-oldest leader at any point of a PGA Championship.www.thescore.com