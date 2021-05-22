Mickelson, Oosthuizen share 1-shot lead after Round 2 at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson is at the top of the leader board at the PGA Championship and he is doing it with a bag that, well, we'd expect from Phil Mickelson. Perhaps the PGA Tour’s most inveterate tinkerer of equipment, Lefty loves to bring something special out for the majors and has done so again at Kiawah Island, particularly at the long end of the bag. Mickelson has a new driver in the bag at the Ocean Course, a Callaway Epic Speed driver with 6 degrees of loft that has an actual finished loft of 5.5 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6TX shaft. According to Callaway, Mickelson liked the ball speeds and consistent spin rates he was seeing with the new driver, so he replaced the Callaway Mavrik driver that had been in the bag.