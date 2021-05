Mariah Duran knows as well as anybody that in skateboarding, sometimes the mental aspect of the game is more important than anything you could physically do on your board. The 24-year-old Dew Skate Team and Team USA street skater is currently ranked No. 1 among U.S. women’s street skaters and No. 7 in the world—well on her way to an official bid for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will make its debut.