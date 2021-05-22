Martin Perez makes good case for universal DH with ugly swing

Perez gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings Monday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision. Perez surrendered a solo blast in the second inning, the only run he would surrender in his outing. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old southpaw, the Red Sox produced just one run on the evening, resulting in the no-decision. Perez continues to show consistent stuff early in the year, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his first seven starts. He sits with a 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 32:12 K:BB across 33.2 frames.