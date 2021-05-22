newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Martin Perez makes good case for universal DH with ugly swing

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe universal designated hitter is a polarizing topic in baseball, but Martin Perez gave those favor of implementing the DH in both leagues a solid case on Friday. The Boston Red Sox southpaw stepped up to the plate in the second inning of Friday night's game in Philadelphia, and it wasn't pretty. Phillies starter Aaron Nola fooled Perez with a breaking ball and forced one of the ugliest swings you'll see at the major league level.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Boston Red Sox#Nl#Red Sox Stats#Mlb Pitchers#Major League#Yikes#Philadelphia#Fairness#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Pitches well in no-decision

Perez allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six in a no-decision against the Tigers. Perez pitched well on a cold, damp night in Boston before tiring in the sixth inning when he allowed three hits and was removed following JaCoby Jones' two-run single. He's yet to pitch six innings in any of his six starts, but this was the second consecutive outing in which he was one out shy. The left-hander will bring a 4.40 ERA into his next scheduled start Monday in Baltimore.
MLBwgnradio.com

Trevino homer pushes Gibson and Rangers past Red Sox 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Kyle Gibson is pitching like the No. 1 starter the Texas Rangers needed him to be, and unlike what happened in his first career opening day start. Gibson gave up one run while pitching three-hit ball over six innings and got a big boost from battery mate Jose Trevino as the Rangers beat the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 4-1 in a series opener Thursday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Turns in another strong start

Perez gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings Monday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision. Perez surrendered a solo blast in the second inning, the only run he would surrender in his outing. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old southpaw, the Red Sox produced just one run on the evening, resulting in the no-decision. Perez continues to show consistent stuff early in the year, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his first seven starts. He sits with a 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 32:12 K:BB across 33.2 frames.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/5/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! It's hump day, it's Cinco de Mayo, and it's another beautiful day of MLB DFS. Wind could play a huge factor in some games today, so be on the lookout for any updates before locking in those lineups. Washington, Philadelphia, and Kansas City are all projected to have 10 miles per hour winds blowing around their ballparks tonight. Meanwhile, Boston is already looking at a 60 percent chance of rain. It would be a shame if the weather canceled the tilt because Martin Perez ($6,600) is in a nice strikeout spot against the Tigers.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 5/10/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measure a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Fires six shutout frames

Perez (1-2) earned the win Saturday against the Angels after giving up three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts across six scoreless innings. The 30-year-old tied a season high with four walks, but he otherwise gave up only three singles to keep the Halos off the board. Perez has a 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 39.2 innings (eight starts) in 2021.
MLBCovers.com

Red Sox vs Orioles Picks: MLB-Best BoSox Go for Sweep

The Boston Red Sox continue to ride their hot bats early on in this 2021 MLB season and have won four in a row to sit at 22-13 — the best record in the majors. They will go for the four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles tonight as they close out their wrap-around series today at Oriole Park.
MLBrotoballer.com

Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Week 7

Man there has been a lot of crazy stuff going on in baseball this past week. You would think that John Means throwing the third no-hitter of the season would be the biggest story of the week, but the very next day you have future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols get designated for assignment in the midst of the final year of his contract. At this point I'm just waiting for the inevitable announcement that the White Sox have signed Pujols to a one-year deal, continuing the tradition of signing washed-up future Hall of Fame players.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Kyle Gibson’s ERA after Opening Day was 135.00. It’s now 2.16 for one of AL’s best.

Among the many former Texas Rangers over the past 14 seasons, Martin Perez ranks as one of my favorites. The left-hander from Venezuela first popped on my radar at instructs in 2008, after I’d had a conversation with then-manager Ron Washington about yard work. Next up was Don Welke, the late scout who was raving about Perez, then a teenager from Venezuela.
MLBRotowire

Week 6 FAAB Recap

This article is part of our Rounding Third series. We'll cover our eight weekly Sunday FAAB leagues with this article, plus recap the monthly supplemental draft in the XFL this week. Plus, I made a reasonably big trade in Mixed LABR that I'll also discuss in this article. Tout AL.
MLBLeader-Telegram

On his birthday, Alex Verdugo helps Red Sox rout Angels, 9-0

You’ll forgive the average Red Sox fan for not being able to tell you about Steve Yerkes. You might have a more legitimate question about their credentials if they don’t know Dustin Pedroia or Alex Verdugo. All three men have now homered for Boston on their 25th birthdays. Yerkes did...
MLBBoston Herald

Martin Perez finally picks up first home win as Red Sox rout Angels

The Red Sox were always expected to hit this season, but few thought they would pitch like they are, and their defense has even surprised. Through a quarter of the season, it’s starting to become clear that they’re no fluke. “We’re just a good baseball team,” manager Alex Cora said...
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora’s bold move backfires as Red Sox lose to Orioles

Alex Cora showed a lot of trust in his bullpen on Monday night. Starter Martin Perez was cruising through five innings of one-run ball on just 74 pitches when Cora replaced him with Matt Andriese in a tie game to start the sixth inning. Andriese promptly served up the go-ahead homer on a blast by Trey Mancini as the Red Sox eventually fell to the Orioles, 4-1.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Pick: Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds (May 10)

After a 4-3 victory yesterday, the Boston Red Sox are looking to sweep the Orioles. Jorge Lopez will get the start at Pitcher for Baltimore, Lopez is 1-3 as a starter. The Red Sox could make it five straight wins before coming home to face Oakland. The Boston Red Sox...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/10

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
NFLBoston Herald

Red Sox pay for costly defensive mistakes in 4-1 loss to Rangers

Martin Perez rebounded from a couple of lousy outings and pitched well on Thursday night in Texas. Unfortunately for the Red Sox left-hander, he didn’t get much help. A night after their finest win of the season as Nick Pivetta outdueled Jacob deGrom, the Red Sox suffered from some sloppy defending and continued to struggle at the plate as they lost 4-1 to the Rangers in the first of a four-game series at Globe Life Park.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2969Detroit Tigers#2970Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of their three-game on Wednesday evening. This is the first series of the season between these two teams. Boston, who has the second-best record in the American League, leads the American League East by 2.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays.The Toronto Blue Jays are three games behind the Red Sox heading into Wednesday's action. Detroit, on the other hand, has the worst record in baseball, and are already nine games out of first place in the AL Central. Game one of the series went the Red Sox' way, as they led the entire way before finally ending up with an 11-7 victory.