HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The reward for information regarding an arson fire in the Wood River Valley has increased to $10,0000. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office announced Monday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is contributing $5,000 to the possible award for information on the March 16, Croy Street Exchange building in the heart of Hailey. Combined with the award from the Idaho Arson Award program the payout could be $10,000.