UVA Baseball: Wahoos win fifth-straight, clinch fourth-straight ACC series

By Jamie Oakes
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Cavaliers remained a tear on the diamond as the baseball program won its fifth-straight game on Friday, topping Boston College, 9-2. After a 1-1 first inning, UVA reeled off eight-straight runs, and Mike Vasil, pitching his home state, did the rest as the Wahoos improved to 18-17 in the ACC while clinching their fourth-straight ACC series. Below is the press release from VirginiaSports:

