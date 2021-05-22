Seemingly everyone is picking the Warriors to beat the Grizzlies
There are many signs that appear to point toward a win for the Warriors over the Grizzlies Friday night. Golden State has been humming all month, winning its last six games before Wednesday’s play-in game against the Lakers and eight of nine regular-season games in May. The Warriors played well Wednesday night, just not well enough to beat the Lakers and advance into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference’s playoff bracket.www.eastbaytimes.com