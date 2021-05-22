newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennettsville, SC

Bennettsville church hosting block party, vaccination drive

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Sword of Truth church is hosting a block party and vaccination drive Saturday at the church on Cheraw Highway in Bennettsville. Bishop Chris Brown said he wanted to host the event to allow the community to have a good time now that the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) has lifted and eased many guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

wpde.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccination#Mobile#Clothing#Community#S C#Street Food#Cdc#Remnant#Caresouth Carolina#Fully Vaccinated People#Florence County#Drive#Marlboro County#Truth Church#Cheraw Highway#Food Vendors#Wpde#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports 300-plus new COVID cases, nine deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the day that state health leaders greatly reduced the mandate to wear masks the state reported 300 fresh, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with nine deaths tied to the virus. For the reporting period that ended Wednesday the state reported 337 confirmed cases,...
Bennettsville, SCheraldadvocate.com

Marlboro FoodShare Hub opens at Marlboro School Community Center

FoodShare South Carolina, in partnership with the Northeastern Rural Health Network, has opened a FoodShare hub in Bennettsville. The grand opening for the hub, which is at the Marlboro School Community Center, 612 King Street, was held May 7. FoodShare Marlboro hub will service food insecure communities in the county...
Bennettsville, SCwpde.com

Students, staff mourn unexpected death of Bennettsville teacher

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and staff members at Bennettsville Intermediate School are mourning the sudden death of teacher Andrea Caulder. Caulder taught gifted and talented students in third through eighth grade throughout the district. The school’s assistant principal released the following statement on social media regarding Caulder’s death:. We...
Bennettsville, SCwpde.com

Bennettsville federal prison hosting job fair

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Bennettsville, South Carolina, is seeking individuals interested in working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). FCI Bennettsville is hosting a job fair Wednesday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Federal Correctional Institution located at 696...
Marlboro County, SCwpde.com

2 arrested in drug bust in Marlboro County, official says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been arrested following a drug bust Monday morning on Williams Street in the McColl area of Marlboro County, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Murphy said they're still going through the evidence as part of the investigation.
Marlboro County, SCheraldadvocate.com

Recent News

The town of Tatum now has its own Little Free Library. The library is up and open for book sharing in front of the Tatum Post Office. Marian Wright Edelman Public Library... A storm Tuesday evening left trees and power lines down throughout the county. Marlboro County Emergency Management and E911 Director Steve Akers said there were numerous trees and a few power lines down, especially in the Wallace area and Hwy 38S. There were no reports of trees on houses. Above, utility employees worked to remove trees from power lines on Hamlet Highway. Right, the storm took down a tree on Parsonage Street in Bennettsville. Photo by Jacqueline Hough.
Latta, SCdillonheraldonline.com

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Latta, SC, Plaintiff,

-vs- Hattie Marie Bethea Council, Melvin Darrell Bethea, Patrick Orville Bethea and Exodus Bethea being heirs of Melvin Bethea, Doretha Bethea Copeland being an heir of Clyde Bethea, Janie Mae Gibson Bethea and Sylvia Jones, Dorothy Jean Grice, Charles W. Bethea, Jr., Douglas Bethea, Jeffery J. Bethea and Mark Bethea, being heirs of Charles Bethea, Sr., and being known collectively as heirs of Exodus Bethea and Estelle McFarland Bethea, and Judy Bethea and any others as may be minors, incapacitated, incarcerated or under other civil disability or in the Armed Forces of the United States of America, as is contemplated by what is commonly known as the Soldiers and Sailors Civil Relief Act of 1940, as amended and any heirs at law or devisees or heirs at law or devisees of such known persons who themselves are deceased, of the above as may claim interest herein collectively designated as John Doe and Richard Roe,
Marlboro County, SCwpde.com

120 students quarantined after COVID-19 outbreak at Marlboro Co. school

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One hundred and twenty students at Blenheim Elementary Middle School are under quarantine after 19 students, including two teachers, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Marlboro County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord. McCord said they placed the 120 students on quarantine following a...
Bennettsville, SCSCNow

Bennettsville high school JROTC to present colors at Xfinity race

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee residents can cheer for the home team ahead of the Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity race May 8 — Mother’s Day Weekend at Darlington Raceway. And that team will be the colors team from Marlboro County High School’s Junior Army ROTC, which will present the colors for the national anthem ahead of the race.