Tamron Hall Shares Photo of Son Moses Looking Serious In Dino-Printed Pajamas

Tamron Hall's son, Moses, looks all shady in a recent photo she posted on Instagram. The television personality also used the post to preview an opening episode of her show, "Tamron Hall Show."

Former "Today Show" host Tamron Hall recently posted a picture of her son Moses looking serious. The photo showed the toddler wearing Dino-Printed pajamas.

The adorable two-year-old did his best to make Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James' now-famous "shady baby" facial expression while reading the latter's book, "Shady Baby."

Hall took note of her cute son's facial expression and duly captioned the snap, "Moses giving Shady Baby face while reading @kaaviajames Shady Baby!"

She also teased a new episode of her show, "Tamron Hall Show," revealing there would be guest appearances from Kaavia's parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

The post, which had lots of love thrown at it, saw her followers commenting positively. One of her over 900k Instagram followers commented on how big Moses is getting.

Another follower reacted, describing the little tot as adorable. Other comments followed, with one, in particular, calling him a cute Shady baby.

Hall shares her son with her husband Steve Greener, who she tied the knot with in 2019. The couple welcomed their baby boy a few months after getting married.

Hall shared the news of her son's birth in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of her wearing a hat bearing Moses' name while carrying him. She captioned the post:

"Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support."

In 2020, Hall walked her fans through a day in her life as a working mom in a featured article on Parents. She said that she was trying to do the best she could, adding that the idea of motherhood being uncute is not true.

The then 48-year-old mom also revealed that she had to support herself after having disorientating days as a working woman in a competitive field driven by patriarchal rules.

Despite the challenges that come with being a working mom, Hall has created a lot of cute moments with her son. One such moment occurred when Moses appeared on her talk show dressed up as Prophet Moses in the bible during Halloween.

The talk show host explained that they were keeping a family theme. She rolled out Moses in a wagon decorated to look like a basket sitting on top of the Reeds and water, referencing the bible where a similar event occurred.

The adorable mother-son duo also appeared on the March 2020 cover of Parents Magazine. The television show host wore a floral long-sleeved mini dress with cropped hair and white Mary Jane heels while her then 10-month old son was clad in a white onesie.

Hall's fans enjoy seeing her and Moses' adorable moments and will be looking forward to more in the future. There is no doubt that they will be getting their wishes.