The legacy of Bill Jansen continues to live on in and around Valley City, most prominently through the annual event renamed in his honor. The annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk has been a community favorite for decades. Sponsored by the Valley city Optimist Club, it was organized by Jansen himself, who was a long-time Hi-Liner Cross Country and Track & Field Coach, and a Charter Member of the Optimist Club. He developed the Road Race/Walk in 1981 and served as its manager until his passing in 2003. The race was renamed to commemorate Jansen’s life and legacy.