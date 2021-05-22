North Huntingdon police no longer doing mail delivery for commissioners

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The decision to stop North Huntingdon police from delivering mail on behalf of the commissioners was prompted by the arrest of Victor Steban on Route 30.

According to our partners at TribLive.com, commissioners vote unanimously to stop the 30-year practice. It involved officers delivering township-related mail to their homes.

A retired state police trooper, Commissioner Ronald Zona raised the issue at a meeting this week. On Tuesday, police rushed to a Sheetz gas station along Route 30 and Thompson Lane as Victor Steban marched down the street. He was wanted in connection with a double homicide, arson and shooting incidents.

“It takes them off the road, even if it is for a minute or two,” Zona told TribLive.com.