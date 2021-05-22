49ers depth chart: 4 position battles to watch during OTAs
While the 49ers’ starters in 2021 are mostly set, there are some key depth-chart battles that will unfold during the team’s organized team activities. For the most part, there isn’t going to be a lot of drama surrounding the San Francisco 49ers‘ 22 different starting positions on offense and defense between now and Week 1. While fans will center around the eventual quarterback transition of power from Jimmy Garoppolo to the rookie, Trey Lance, the likelihood is that shift takes place some point late this upcoming season at the soonest.ninernoise.com