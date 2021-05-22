49ers depth chart: 4 position battles to watch during OTAs

Normally around this time of year, we take a look at the depth chart and the recruiting rankings for each player at those positions. This year, we were thrown a bit of a wrinkle - Head Coach Neal Brown went out of his way not to release a depth chart this spring. Not a single one. It's the first time (except last year, which was obviously different) since I've been around this beat (more than a decade) that has happened. But that's not going to stop me from going through with this exercise. Oh no. Heck, last year we did it without spring football and without a depth chart. So I think we can do it this year, and we'll use the two-deep projection I gave after spring (with the notable exception of Jeffery Pooler, who transferred out right after). Today, we continue with the defense.